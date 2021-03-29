CDA takes over F-6 sports centre

Islamabad : The management of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken charge of the F-6 Multi-Purpose Sports Centre for maintenance while the renovation of the said sports centre is in the final stages.

Due to lack of proper maintenance, the said centre was in a dilapidated condition but on the special instructions of CDA management, renovation of F-6 Multi-Purpose Sports Centre has been started.

It should be noted that the multi-purpose sports centre is a place citizens find sports activities such as tennis, basketball, football field, walking, jogging track and skating rink under one roof.

The AstroTurf football field is also being repaired to cater to the needs and hobbies of the city's sports.

The state-of-the-art acrylic surface is being prepared for skating rings at the said Multipurpose Sports Centre.