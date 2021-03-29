National Women Football to be completed, decides Ashfaq-led PFF

KARACHI: Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah-led Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) on Sunday decided to complete the ongoing National Women Football Championship being held here at various venues.

An organising committee was constituted for the purpose which will be headed by former Sindh Football Association (SFA) chief Syed Khadim Ali Shah. The PFF NC on Saturday had cancelled the event after Ashfaq group reassumed the control of the PFF headquarters.

The managers meeting will be held on Monday (today) at the KPT Stadium.

Meanwhile, former international footballer and South Asian Games gold medallist Naved Akram was appointed as PFF secretary general.