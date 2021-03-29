Six killed in traffic accidents

A speedy dumper truck hit and killed two motorcyclists in Baldia Town while four more people died in separate road tragedies in parts of the city on Sunday.

The two motorcyclists were crushed to death by the dumper truck within the jurisdiction of the Mochko police station. Following the accident, police and rescue workers reached the scene and transported the casualties to the Civil Hospital, Karachi.

According to SHO Asif Munawar, one of the deceased had been identified as 28-year-old Kashif, son of Ghulam Habib, and the other deceased was yet to be identified. The truck driver managed to flee after the accident and police impounded the vehicle.

Separately, 24-year-old Azil Bibi, wife of Majid, died when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing a road in Malir within the limits of the Memon Goth police station. In another accident, 35-year-old Qadir Buksh, son of Shahjahan, died after an unidentified speedy vehicle hit his motorcycle in Baldia Town.

Another man, identified as 32-year-old Irfan, son of Zafar, died in a road accident in Baldia Town. Meanwhile, a 40-year-old man, Baz Ali, son of Yaqoob Khan, lost his life after an unidentified speedy vehicle hit and killed him on the Super Highway.