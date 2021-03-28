Three-year-old dies of dog bite in Dadu

DADU: A three-year-old died on Saturday after being bitten by dogs in the Ghulam Muhammad Lashari area of Sindh's Dadu district.

According to police, the incident took place three days ago and the child succumbed to his injuries today.

The police said that a pack of wild dogs had "attacked the residents of a home who had been sleeping", in the Wahi Pandhi neighbourhood.

They added that three days prior to this incident, five people, including a woman were injured in a similar "attack" by dogs.

The administration of the hospital where the boy was taken for his injuries said that he was administered an anti-rabies vaccine on March 24. He was sent home that same day.

According to hospital officials, the boy was due to be administered three more shots, with the next one due on March 27 but he died before he could receive the next dose.

Meanwhile, the child's family said that his condition worsened, and so they had taken him to a different facility.

It is worth mentioning that the Sindh High Court issued an order that if a dog biting case surfaces in an area, the lawmaker elected from that area to the Sindh Assembly will be suspended.

The court also recently ordered the suspension of Sindh Assembly member Faryal Talpur over a rise in the number of dog biting cases being witnessed across the province.