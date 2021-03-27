Call to involve transgender people in politics

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore:Rwadari Tehreek Pakistan held a roundtable here to discuss the challenges to transgender people’s inclusion in politics and their participation in the electoral processes as voters and candidates. The consultation was participated by key leaders of the transgender community. The participants unanimously demanded all the political parties include the transgender community in their election manifesto; include transgender activists in party meetings and consultations; reserve seats for them in the provincial, national and district councils.