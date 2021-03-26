close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
KP to set up control room for prices control during Ramazan

Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Dr Kazim Niaz has said that the provincial government has decided to setup a control room to monitor prices of essential commodities and other administrative matters during the Holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, Dr Kazim Niaz the control room would maintain close liaison with district administrations to ensure availability of essential items to curb artificial inflation. The chief secretary asked the all deputy commissioners to identify suitable places for establishment of sasta bazaars in their respective districts.

