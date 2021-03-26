At least five killed in firing on van in Gilgit

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed and seven others injured after unidentified gunmen fired at a passenger van in Gilgit on Thursday, police officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Gilgit, Mirza Hassan told media that unidentified gunmen opened fire at the van near a bridge in the Naltar area of the region. Women and children were on board the vehicle when it came under attack.

The van was on its way to Naltar Bala from Gilgit, according to reports, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. More contingents of police had been dispatched to the area and a search operation was under way to arrest the attackers. Police are also investigating the motives behind the attack. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.