close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
A
Agencies
March 26, 2021

At least five killed in firing on van in Gilgit

Top Story

A
Agencies
March 26, 2021

ISLAMABAD: At least five people were killed and seven others injured after unidentified gunmen fired at a passenger van in Gilgit on Thursday, police officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police in Gilgit, Mirza Hassan told media that unidentified gunmen opened fire at the van near a bridge in the Naltar area of the region. Women and children were on board the vehicle when it came under attack.

The van was on its way to Naltar Bala from Gilgit, according to reports, and the injured were shifted to a nearby hospital. More contingents of police had been dispatched to the area and a search operation was under way to arrest the attackers. Police are also investigating the motives behind the attack. No group or individual has claimed the attack yet.

Latest News

More From Top Story