close
Fri Mar 26, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

HTL expands to Afghanistan

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
March 26, 2021

KARACHI: Hi-Tech Lubricants (HTL) and Osman Ghani Ltd, an Afghanistan-based company, have entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for export of locally blended ZIC brand products to Afghanistan.

“We have widened the scope of HTL’s distribution network beyond the geographical borders of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to cater the increasing demands of HTL’s locally blended ZIC brand products by the people of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and to efficiently utilise the expanded capacity of the plant site of Hi-Tech Blending (Pvt) Ltd (HTBL),” a bourse filing said.

HTBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of HTL.

Latest News

More From Business