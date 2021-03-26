HTL expands to Afghanistan

KARACHI: Hi-Tech Lubricants (HTL) and Osman Ghani Ltd, an Afghanistan-based company, have entered into a non-exclusive distribution agreement for export of locally blended ZIC brand products to Afghanistan.

“We have widened the scope of HTL’s distribution network beyond the geographical borders of Islamic Republic of Pakistan to cater the increasing demands of HTL’s locally blended ZIC brand products by the people of Islamic Republic of Afghanistan and to efficiently utilise the expanded capacity of the plant site of Hi-Tech Blending (Pvt) Ltd (HTBL),” a bourse filing said.

HTBL is a wholly owned subsidiary of HTL.