Scientist Lone loses life to COVID-19

LAHORE: Professor Khalid Pervaz Lone, 72, former head to Department of Physiology and Cell Biology died following a couple of weeks’ battle against COVID-19.

He was a talented researcher, said UHS Vice-Chancellor Professor Javed Akram in his message on Thursday. “Beyond that, he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity and simplicity,” said UHS VC offering sincere condolence to his family.

Professor Lone had a doctoral degree in Biological Science from University of Aston, UK. He was the recipient of many awards and honours, including Professor Abdus-Salam Award (1984), Young Scientist of the Year Award (1986), Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal (2015), and Sir William Robert Gold Medal. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at his residence in Township here Thursday.

Meanwhile, Government College University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor, faculty and others have expressed condolences on the sad demise of Prof Dr Khalid Parvez Lone who was senior visiting faculty at the University’s Zoology Department.

Eminent educator and research scientist Dr Khalid Parvez Lone had passed away on Wednesday at the age of 71. In his condolence message, Vice-Chancellor Dr Asghar Zaidi prayed that the departed soul may rest in eternal peace and Almighty Allah may grant strength to the members of the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.