US lawmakers, tech CEOs clash over disinformation

WASHINGTON: US lawmakers unleashed a torrent of criticism against social media top executives at a Capitol hearing on Thursday, blaming the companies for amplifying false content and calls to violence, while promising new regulations to stem rampant online disinformation.

The hearing featuring the top executives of Facebook, Google and Twitter, the latest in a series of events examining the policies of tech platforms, got off to a stormy start as lawmakers rejected the claims by the CEOs on their efforts to keep off harmful content.

"It’s now painfully clear that neither the market, nor public pressure, will enforce the social media companies to take the aggressive action they need to take to eliminate disinformation and extremism from their platforms and therefore it’s time for Congress and this committee to legislate," said Representative Frank Pallone, chairman of the House of Representatives panel holding the hearing.

"Rather than limit the spread of this information, Facebook, Google and Twitter have created business models that exploit the human brain preference for divisive content to get Americans hooked on their platforms at the expense of the public interest."

Democrats slammed the platforms for failing to act to stem misinformation about Covid-19 vaccines and incitements ahead of the January 6 Capitol violence. Republicans meanwhile revived complaints that social networks were biased against conservatives.

Republican Representative Bob Latta accused the firms of operating "in a vague and biased manner, with little to no accountability," relying on a law giving them a "shield" against liability for content posted by others.

"My constituents simply don’t trust you anymore," said Republican Gus Bilirakis. "People want to use your services, but they suspect your coders are designing what they think we should see and hear." The tech CEOs said they were doing their best to keep out harmful content.

"We believe in free expression, we believe in free debate and conversation to find the truth," Dorsey said. "At the same time we must balance that with our desire for our service not to be used to sow confusion division or distraction. This makes the freedom to moderate content critical to us."

Dorsey said in his written remarks that "every day Twitter grapples with complex considerations on how to address extremism and misinformation." Zuckerberg said dealing with false and harmful content is a complex challenge.

"People often say things that aren’t verifiably true, but that speak to their lived experiences," he told the panel. "I think we have to be careful restricting that, for example, if someone feels intimidated or discriminated against while voting. I believe that they should be able to share their experience... I don’t think anyone wants a world where you can only say things that private companies judged to be true."

At the same time, the Facebook founder said, "we also don’t want misinformation to spread that undermines confidence in vaccines, stops people from voting, or causes other harms." Pichai, whose company includes YouTube, defended the actions of the video platform, saying that after the January 6 violence it "raised up authoritative sources across our province on YouTube," and "removed livestreams and videos that violated our incitement to violence policies."

Pichai said Google’s mission is "providing trustworthy content and opportunities for free expression, while combating misinformation. It’s a big challenge." Zuckerberg offered lawmakers a proposal to reform the liability shield known as Section 230, suggesting that platforms have systems in place to filter and remove illegal content.