Youth urged to study history of independence

MULTAN: Special Coordinator to Chief Minister on Price Control Haji Javed Akhtar on Sunday said that Pakistan Resolution Day brought Eid-like happiness among the people and must be celebrated with zeal and zest. Talking to APP, he said that the day brought hope for the people to spend their life with freedom in the country. He urged the youth to study the history of independence to know how our forefathers had rendered sacrifices for freedom. He said youth is our future leadership and should be well aware of resolution passed on March 23 in 1940 and served as the base for the separate homeland. “Freedom is a big blessing bestowed upon us and we all must be thankful to Almighty Allah for this. Kashmiris were fighting for freedom for the last over 70 years facing brutalities of the Indian army. People of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) would soon get freedom and lead their lives by their own free will. Almighty has given us a patriotic leader in shape of Imran Khan who is struggling hard for prosperity of people and their country,” he said. Haji Javed Ansari said that youth should regard the sacrifices behind the freedom and play their effective role in uplift of the country. He also urged the masses to adopt all preventive measures regarding Covid-19 and prayed for Prime Minister Imran Khan and all others tested positive for the virus to get well soon. Partly cloudy: The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain for the city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours. On Sunday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 31.3 degree centigrade and 19.7 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 60 percent at 8 am and 56 percent at 5 pm. The sun will rise at 06:15 am and set at 18:28 pm tomorrow.