Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I passed my BCom and later on CMA Inter in Cost and Management Accountant from ICMAP. Now two stages left for CMA. Please advise on its scope in Dubai/ other Gulf countries. I would also like to request your guidance on which type of organisation/ industry would be better for my career profession like FMCG, Petroleum, Textile, or Power Generation etc? I also request you to please guide me in finalising my specialisation either Costing, Finance or Taxation? (Murtaza Hazara, Quetta)

Ans: Dear Murtaza, after going through your academic background and the programmes you have in mind for future I would recommend you should consider Power Generation or Energy Conservation after completion of your current CMA. I’m advising you Power Generation as it is an emerging area and is very high in demand for financial specialists like you as professionals like you are good on developing business proposals, feasibilities/ reports for projects etc.

Q2: Dear Mr Abidi, I am studying MBA with majors in Banking and Finance. Please guide me if there are any short courses which are suitable for students like me to enhance my academic background? I am appearing in my MBA final this year. However, I am very much upset in choosing how to take off/ start my career? (Altaf Faridi, Khanpur)

Ans: Dear Mr Faridi, I think it would be better that you look for internship in a financial institution or bank and do this even if it’s without any salary. This will give you valuable practical experience which would be a lot more effective and valuable than a short course/certificate and you will have better job prospects.

Q3: Sir, I am waiting for result of my Electronic Engineering. I did my engineering from NED University. I am confused and request you to please suggest should I do an MS, MBA or what Please let me know which one of these you suggest? Also let me know if I should go abroad for studies if yes please suggest any low cost country? (Nofal Khubaib, Karachi)

Ans: Keeping in view your current academic profile I think you have two options leading to an MS. Once you do your MS you should have some experience at least 2/3 years and then do an MBA. However, with your current academic profile my suggestion is that you do a PG degree in Mechatronics or Communication Engineering with specialisation in wireless and mobile communication. These degrees are very popular, in demand and will be hot courses for many years to come. These degrees will have more prospects even in Pakistan or in a foreign country.

Q4: Dear Abidi Sb, I am studying Town Planning Engineering (BS) from UET, Lahore. Please suggest the prospects of this particular degree in Pakistan or abroad and if I want to do MS after this degree? (Faheem Shah- Gujjar Khan)

Ans: Your current degree is an exceptional one. I tell you that you should get job here or abroad especially Middle East. But if you try and do a top up with construction management; this will give you an advantage on other colleagues related to this subject area.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).