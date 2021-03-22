People to get low-priced flour during Ramazan: Aleem

LAHORE:Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that increase of Rs400 in per maund support price of wheat in one year was a historic step of the incumbent government.

He said this while commenting on the increase in wheat support price here Sunday. He said that enhancing per maund price of wheat from Rs1,400 to 1,800 would benefit farmers and yield good results.

Abdul Aleem Khan further said that the Punjab government would provide inexpensive flour to people during the holy month of Ramazan and preparation in this regard had been completed.Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to ensure provision of flour to people at low price, he added. He said that the decision regarding increase in wheat support price would benefit 70 percent rural population.

He further said that the Punjab government would provide inexpensive flour to people during the holy month of Ramazan and preparation in this regard had been completed.