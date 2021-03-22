Elderly man detained for ‘sexually assaulting girl’

Police on Sunday detained an elderly man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in the Korangi area.

According to initial reports, the incident took place at a model family park in Korangi within the jurisdiction of the Awami Colony police station. A large number of the people present in the park caught the elderly suspect as he reportedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl, and called police, who detained the man was identified as 65-year-old Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Hameed.

Police said the suspect and the girl were taken to Jinnah hospital for medical examination. They added that a case would be registered if the suspect was found guilty in the medical examination report and police investigations.