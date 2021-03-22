close
Mon Mar 22, 2021
March 22, 2021

Elderly man detained for ‘sexually assaulting girl’

Karachi

March 22, 2021

Police on Sunday detained an elderly man for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a minor girl in the Korangi area.

According to initial reports, the incident took place at a model family park in Korangi within the jurisdiction of the Awami Colony police station. A large number of the people present in the park caught the elderly suspect as he reportedly attempted to sexually assault a minor girl, and called police, who detained the man was identified as 65-year-old Abdul Jabbar, son of Abdul Hameed.

Police said the suspect and the girl were taken to Jinnah hospital for medical examination. They added that a case would be registered if the suspect was found guilty in the medical examination report and police investigations.

