FBISE to hold two SSC, HSSC exams every year

Islamabad : The Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) has approved a new policy under which two exams of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) will be held every year, one in May and the other in September.

According to the FBISE, the new policy to be effective from the academic year 2022 will provide multiple chances to students, who failed in one or more papers, to clear them and thus, saving time.

The policy was approved during a meeting of the FBISE board of governors here.

The board also decided to conduct the annual exams of Class 8 for the first time ever and introduced different combinations of subjects including Biology with Mathematics or Economics, Chemistry with Environmental Studies.

It said the mixing of subjects to create a new set of options for students would prepare them for distinctive programmes, including mechatronics and bio-informatics.

“This policy will make FBISE consistent with international practices.”

The board also okayed the relative marking criteria, terming it more dynamic and flexible in comparison to absolute marking.

According to it, it is important to have a competency-based exam in Grade 8 to guide students towards education pathways. In these examinations, only key subjects/skills should be tested. “The FBISE will split subjects for external exams over two years for Matric. Same will apply for intermediate,” it said.

The board will issue certificates for only classes 10 and 12.

Govt not to renew lease agreements for coal mining in nature reserves: The government has decided that it would not renew lease agreements for coal mining in three newly established nature reserves in the Chakwal district.

According to the details, the climate change ministry has declared three new nature reserves measuring 18,000 acres of land— Parera, Ara and Dil Jabba—under the banner of Protected Area Initiative (PAI).

Currently, coal mining is being done in nature reserves but lease agreements for this purpose would not be renewed under the new policy guidelines.

The working paper prepared by climate change ministry showed that the government would take three major initiatives in these nature parks including the growth of olive trees, billion tree honey programme and promotion of eco-tourism.

It showed that the nature reserves have ‘jungli’ olive trees that would undergo genetic engineering through grafting, which would pave way for the establishment of the country’s biggest olive forest in this area.

Under the Billion tree honey programme, the local people would be provided with beehives comprising honey blocks of one kilometre radius each.

The government would not get any share from the honey production and instead solely focus on protection of the tree cover.

Ten hiking trails would be built to promote eco-tourism in the area that would be further connected with Chinji National Park.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said there was a huge potential for eco-tourism, honey production and growth of olive trees in these nature reserves.