Japan lifts tsunami advisory after strong quake off northeast

TOKYO: Japanâ€™s meteorological agency lifted a tsunami advisory around an hour after a 6.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the countryâ€™s northeastern coast on Saturday, causing no immediate damage or injuries.

The strong quake, which was originally estimated as 7.2 magnitude, hit at 6:09 pm (0909 GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region with a depth of about 60 kilometres (37 miles), the JMA said, issuing an advisory for tsunami waves of around one metre.