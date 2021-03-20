close
Sat Mar 20, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
March 20, 2021

Centre takes over Karachi’s govt hospital

Islamabad

Islamabad: The federal government has notified the takeover of the public sector Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, Karachi.

“The federal government has been pleased to constitute a Board of Governors, in respect of Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC), Karachi under section 4 of the Federal Medical Teaching Institute Ordinance 2020,” the notification read.

According to it, the board comprises philanthropist and industrialist Mushtaq Kassim Chappra, philanthropist Ronaq Lakhani, consultant surgeon Dr Muhammad Irfan Daudi and businessman Rashid A. Khan.

The Supreme Court had given the control of the three major public sector hospitals of Karachi, including NICVD, JPMC and NICH, to the federal government last year directing the provincial and federal governments to complete a smooth transition of the hospitals’ control.

