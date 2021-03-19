close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
March 19, 2021

PTCL employee shot dead in Kurram

National

March 19, 2021

PARACHINAR: Unidentified robbers shot dead an employee of the Pakistan Telecommunications Corporation Limited (PTCL) on Tola Road in Upper area of Kurram tribal district on Thursday, official sources said.

They said that unidentified robbers forced their entry into the house of Muzammil Hussain, a lineman in PTCL, and started robbing the house but in the meantime Muzammil tried to catch one of the robbers. The robbers opened fire on him in a bid to escape the house, leaving him injured.

