World Cup winner De Rossi joins Italy coaching staff

MILAN: Former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi has joined the national team’s coaching staff to assist Roberto Mancini, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Thursday.
De Rossi, 37, will work as a technical collaborator until the end of the European championships from June 11-July 11, the FIGC said.