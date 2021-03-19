close
Fri Mar 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
March 19, 2021

World Cup winner De Rossi joins Italy coaching staff

Sports

AFP
March 19, 2021

MILAN: Former Italy midfielder Daniele De Rossi has joined the national team’s coaching staff to assist Roberto Mancini, the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) announced on Thursday.

De Rossi, 37, will work as a technical collaborator until the end of the European championships from June 11-July 11, the FIGC said.

Latest News

More From Sports