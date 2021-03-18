NUST, ICCI sign MoU

Islamabad: The National University of Science and Technology (NUST) and Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote research initiatives for the benefit of the industrial sector.

NUST Rector Lieutenant General Javed Mahmood Bukhari and ICCI President Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan signed the MoU during a ceremony held at NUST University.

Both sides agreed to work together on joint research projects that would help in resolving the key issues of industry and improving industrial efficiency.

Both sides would offer testing facilities/labs to each other, hold workshops, seminars and business competitions and would arrange professional development courses for ICCI member companies at NUST.

ICCI would facilitate the job placement of NUST students in its member companies besides providing them internship opportunities in local industries.

NUST would invite ICCI member companies to its job fairs, seminars, workshops, training programs and other important events that would help them in business promotion.

Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan also inaugurated the NUST job fair as chief guest.

Speaking at the occasion, ICCI president said that strong industry-academia linkages were very important to conduct research projects for enabling the industrial units in the development of value added and quality products in order to improve exports.

Lt. Gen. Javed Mahmood Bukhari, said that NUST was grooming its students with prime focus to prepare them as the premium choice for the employers.