Four men hanged in Iran for raping woman in front of her husband

TEHRAN: Four men have been executed in Iran for gang-raping a woman in front of her husband who was tied up and made to watch. The horrific attack took place while the couple were climbing a mountain in the Khorasan Razavi province and the men were hanged on Monday after an extensive police investigation, foreign media reported.

Ruhollah Javidi Rad, Mohammad Sayadi Baghansgani, Mohammad Hosseini and Mohammad Watandoost were identified by Fariman police and were charged with the kidnapping and rape of a woman and with threats of violence towards a man.

The defendants had tied the man's hands and feet together before attacking his wife in front of him. The Criminal Court of Khorasan Razavi sent the case to the Supreme Court where the four men were sentenced to death by hanging in Mashhad Central Prison.