Jewellers in Mansehra threaten to observe strike

MANSEHRA: The Sarafa Association on Tuesday threatened to observe a complete shutter down strike if the police didn’t arrest robbers who robbed a jeweller of over 3kilogram of gold ornaments in the Garhi Habibullah a few days back.

“If the police don’t arrest robbers involved in the heist within two days, we would go on a complete shutter down strike in protest across the district,” Abdul Malik Saraf, the patron-in-chief of the Sarafa Association, told a press conference.

Flanked by office-bearers of the association, he said that Hamza Qaisar Sarafa was on his way to home after closing his shop in evening in the Garhi Habibullah and as he reached near his home, the robbers fired at him leaving him seriously injured.

“The robbers had deprived him of over 3kg gold’s ornaments, which he had brought with him from his shop,” said Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Mazhar Bashir Saraf said since the Garhi Habibullah heist took place, a sense of insecurity was prevailing among the community.