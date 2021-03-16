UoP contractual employees protest for demands

PESHAWAR: The contractual employees of the University of Peshawar (UoP) staged a protest against the university administration for acceptance of their demands. The protesting employees had gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club here on Monday.

Led by Altaf Khan and Saifullah, the protesters carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of their demands marched on the road. The protesters criticised the university administration for not accepting their genuine demands. They said every department needed employees but the administration was adopting delaying tactics to fill out the vacant positions of the class-IV employees.