This is to draw the attention of the local authorities in Kasur to the city’s poor sanitation. For the last six months, this small city is in a bad shape. There are no arrangements for cleaning drains on a regular basis. Foul smell coming out of uncovered drains adds more problem for residents. The entire city is covered in piles of garbage. There are big pools of dirty water on most of the roads, which are a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Many children and senior citizens suffer from fever because of the existing poor conditions.

Residents have repeatedly requested the municipal authorities to resolve this issue, but no action has been taken so far.

Alisha Rafiq

Kasur