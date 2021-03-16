Naheed Supermarket, UnionPay inks agreement to enable digital payment

Karachi: Naheed Supermarket, one of the top names of retail shopping in Pakistan, has entered into an agreement with UnionPay International to enable multiple digital payment options for their respective customers.

The agreement covers enablement of product areas that include, UPOP, POS on Delivery, and the dynamic QR solution.According to the agreement, UnionPay will enable its leading ecommerce product UnionPay Online Payments or UPOP, to authorize and accept all transactions on Naheed’s e-commerce platforms, including its online store Naheed.pk.

In addition, POS on Delivery product will allow customers to select UnionPay Cards as the payment option and at the time of delivery, the rider can collect payment through swiping UP cards.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Munsub Abrar, CEO Naheed Supermarket said, “Naheed Supermarket has always been on a lookout to facilitate its customers in terms of ease of shopping with ease of paying. The enablement of digital payment system will simply add more to it.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr. Nadeem Haroon, Country Manager UnionPay Pakistan said, “UnionPay is leading the digital payment evolution globally, and we are offering our latest digital products here, to streamline the online and digital payments in Pakistan at par with rest of the world.”****