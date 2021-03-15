PML-N devising two-pronged strategy for long march

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is devising a two-pronged strategy to ensure its impressive ‘show of power’ during the upcoming long march, sources told The News here on Sunday.

The sources in the PML-N told this correspondent that “now there are two scenarios confronting us in the coming days. First, PML-N's Maryam Nawaz will lead the party workers during the long march and, secondly, she can face arrest on the petition filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against her bail in the Lahore High Court (LHC).”

The sources said if Maryam Nawaz got arrested, then the PML-N would have alternative plan in which other senior party leaders, including Hamza Shahbaz, Rana Sanaullah, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Ahsan Iqbal would mobilise the party workers during the long march.

They said PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif was also in touch with lawyers and he could also file an application for his bail, adding, “If Shahbaz Sharif is released from the jail, then he will definitely lead the party as its president.”

On the other hand, the sources said Maryam Nawaz was hopeful that she would lead the workers in the long march but at the same time the senior party members had also taken the statement of Nawaz Sharif very seriously in which he shockingly revealed that some quarters had conveyed a message that they would ‘smash’ Maryam Nawaz.

Sources told this correspondent that the threat to ‘smash’ Maryam Nawaz was directly given on the WhatsApp account of Nawaz Sharif, who immediately thought it advisable to share it with his party and the general public as well.

The sources said the security plan for Maryam Nawaz would be prepared and shared with Nawaz Sharif, adding “A group of private security guards equipped with modern technology driven devices and equipment will likely to provide a security cover to Maryam Nawaz right from Jati Umra to her stay in Faizabad.”

They said a bombproof container was also likely to be prepared that would have a VIP room; a bed, a kitchen, a washroom, a television and other facilities as the participants of the long march could stay longer in Faizabad.

A PML-N member said: “Obviously, Nawaz Sharif is worried about the security of Maryam Nawaz but the PML-N is also similarly concerned about it.

We will take every possible measure to ensure her safety during the long march.”

Talking to The News, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said their party was mobilising its workers at grassroot level and they are fully prepared to actively participate in the long march in all kinds of circumstances.

“NAB is basically meant for political engineering and its petition in the LHC to cancel bail of Maryam Nawaz clearly shows its hidden intentions. We have faced all such tactics in the past, so there is nothing new for us,” he said.