Selectors’ decision to drop Imad surprises Shoaib

ISLAMABAD: Fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar has expressed his surprise over the decision taken by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selection committee to sideline Imad Wasim from the T20 squad for South Africa tour.

Shoaib was talking to media at a Smart Sports Gala Programme at the Shalimar Ground Sunday.

“He deserved a place in the T20 squad as he is too good to be dropped from the T20 team.”

It is worth mentioning here that Imad has scored consistently in the one-day cricket also in recent times scoring heap of runs in the process.

On the PCB working, he said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan was not making the best use of his abilities.

“Look his hands are tight and he has got limited powers. Though he wants to work, he cannot do that.”

Shoaib called on the PCB to support club cricket. “I myself am a product of Club cricket. We need seasoned sports administrators to organize Club cricket and help groom talent.”

The former speedster was also happy about the ceasefire between Pakistan and India. “That is a good thing. We definitely need to mend our relations. That would help us promote games as well as the economy in the region.”

On Kashmir Premier League (KPL), Shoaib said that efforts should be made to make it non-controversial. “We need good people in the KPL to make it popular and non-controversial.”

He also thanked KRL administration and Dr Qadeer Khan for naming the KRL Stadium, after his name.

“I am really obliged for this gesture. I have played for KRL for over ten years and never played for any other department after. The KRL decision to name the ground in my name is really a welcoming gesture.”