AC, MC staff attacked while conducting operation against grabbers

MULTAN: Dunyapur AC Zohaib Ahmed and MC staffers were attacked when they conduct an operation against land grabbers on Saturday.

Reportedly, accused shopkeepers with clubs, sticks allegedly thrashed the AC, his gunmen and MC staff at Dunyapur area near Pul Sarla when they tried to retrieve a state land from grabbers. The AC, Tehsil Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Ghulam Murtaza and Qangoh Muhammad Mansha went injured during the attack.In the meantime, the Dunyapur police DSP rushed to the spot with a heavy contingent to control the situation.Later, talking to journalists, AC Zohaib Ahmed said that the operation against encroachments and land mafia was continued for a month. He claimed that the accused attackers belonged to an influential group.

Meanwhile, an emergent meeting was in the chair of the Lodhran DC and the DPO for legal action against the accused persons. Later, Dunyapur Sadar police registered a case against Muhammad Shahid, Muhammad Omar and Muhammad Riaz.