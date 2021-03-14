FPCCI seeks futile tax laws undone

ISLAMABAD: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has urged the government to remove tax restrictions and regulations that neither generate revenue nor any investment.

“Some redundant laws are badly affecting inflow of investment and ease of doing business. The Foreign Investors are completely aware of doing business in Pakistan but fears of inconsistency in policies and complicated taxation system deters them,” said Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo, President FPCCI, in a statement.

While discussing various impediments in the FPCCI Advisory Council on Budget headed by Zakariya Usman, former President FPCCI, Maggo said various laws and regulations in our economic, trade, finance and taxation systems were either obsolete or complicated.

“Such laws do not help to generate revenue but typically result in slow processing and hurting doing business in Pakistan,” h said.