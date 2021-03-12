close
Fri Mar 12, 2021
March 12, 2021

Forex reserves rise to $20.157bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $20.157 billion in the week ended March 5, compared with $20.133 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $38 million to $13.016 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks; however, slightly fell to $7.141 billion from $7.155 billion.

