Forex reserves rise to $20.157bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased to $20.157 billion in the week ended March 5, compared with $20.133 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday.
The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan rose $38 million to $13.016 billion.
The foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks; however, slightly fell to $7.141 billion from $7.155 billion.