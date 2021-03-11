close
Thu Mar 11, 2021
AFP
March 11, 2021

Malaysian Christians can use ‘Allah’ in publications: court

KUALA LUMPUR: Christians in Muslim-majority Malaysia can use the word "Allah" in publications, a court ruled on Wednesday, overturning a decades-old ban after a lengthy legal battle that fuelled religious tensions. The Arabic word for God has long been divisive in Malaysia, with Christians complaining attempts to stop them using it. But some Muslims accuse Christians of overstepping boundaries.

