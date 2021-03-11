Malaysian Christians can use ‘Allah’ in publications: court

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KUALA LUMPUR: Christians in Muslim-majority Malaysia can use the word "Allah" in publications, a court ruled on Wednesday, overturning a decades-old ban after a lengthy legal battle that fuelled religious tensions. The Arabic word for God has long been divisive in Malaysia, with Christians complaining attempts to stop them using it. But some Muslims accuse Christians of overstepping boundaries.