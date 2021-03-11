Made in Pakistan

Pakistan has been dealing with a large number of economic challenges. During these tough times, the higher authorities have encouraged the local manufacturing of various kinds of consumer goods especially mobile phones. For Pakistanis, it is great news as imported mobile phones are quite expensive.

The relevant authorities can work towards producing affordable mobile phones that will be compatible with the state-of-the-art 5G networks so that consumers can use the product for different economic activities .

Atif Rana

Rawalpindi