close
Wed Mar 10, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

Aimal Wali meets Zardari, Bilawal

National

OC
Our Correspondent
March 10, 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Aimal Wali Khan Tuesday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed Senate elections and matters involving the PDM’s long march.

Aimal meet the PPP leaders at Zardari House here in the evening. Zardari and Bilawal inquired after ANP President Asfandyar Wali and wished him an early recovery.

Latest News

More From Pakistan