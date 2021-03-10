Aimal Wali meets Zardari, Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: President Awami National Party (ANP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Aimal Wali Khan Tuesday met former president Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and discussed Senate elections and matters involving the PDM’s long march.

Aimal meet the PPP leaders at Zardari House here in the evening. Zardari and Bilawal inquired after ANP President Asfandyar Wali and wished him an early recovery.