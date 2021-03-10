Lower Kohistan & Kolai-Palas to have more cops

MANSEHRA: Deputy Inspector General of Police of Hazara Range, Mirvaiz Niaz, has said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has approved more force for the Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas districts and the appointment process would be initiated soon.

“The government has approved the force and police stations for these two newly bifurcated Kohistan districts. I assure you that the local youths would be inducted into this department on merit,” he said while addressing the police Darbar in the Pattan, the district headquarters of Lower Kohistan, on Tuesday.

He said that the performance of the Police Department in the Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas was up to mark but with the induction of more force it would get better.

The DIG, who visited different police stations of Kolai-Palas and Lower Kohistan during his visit, listened to the complaints of the constables at the Darbar and announced the remedial measures.