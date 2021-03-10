PMC webinar

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) has agreed for dialogue with medical professionals to address concerns over PMC body, admission and exam policies, and registration.

Addressing a webinar on ‘Pakistan Medical Commission; apprehensions and expectations,’ here, the President of PMC Dr. Arshad Taqi said, they are ready to write letters to all 162 medical universities and medical colleges, seeking their suggestions, recommendations, and apprehensions on various issues and steps taken by the health regulator.

“We are willing to work with them to initiate a dialogue to improve the health regulatory process and to address the concerns of all government and non-government medical colleges and universities. We will take all stakeholders into confidence to regulate medical education in the country,” Dr. Taqi stated.

The webinar was organized by the Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) and was the second in a series on the issue of establishment and functioning of PMC.

The event was addressed by vice chancellors of medical universities, principals of medical and dental colleges, and senior medical professors and professionals from all over the country.

EMedical academicians and vice chancellors have expressed apprehensions on various steps taken by PMC, saying that the Commission must raise its standards but before that it is necessary to improve primary and secondary medical education.