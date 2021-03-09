Cops arrested for defrauding people in Waziristan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN/WANA: The FIA on Monday arrested two police officials and another accused for allegedly defrauding the people through fake survey forms for the destroyed houses in South Waziristan tribal district. Taking action against the alleged fraudsters, FIA arrested Sub-Inspector Abdullah and Assistant Sub-Inspector Khursheed of South Waziristan police for their alleged involvement in the distribution of fake survey forms among the tribal people of the district. The affected people were told that they would be compensated for their destroyed and damaged houses.