‘Opportunities for business-women to sell products online’

KARACHI: Leading businesswoman, Ghazal Shamail, said on Monday an app called “Chikoo” has been launched for those women business entrepreneurs, who want to work from home and do not have capital or human resources to grow their businesses.

While talking on a morning show “Geo Pakistan” on Geo News on the occasion of ‘International Women's Day’, Ghazal said now the women could sell their products online at a good price through the app. The program’s focus was on women's rights issues, including women's economic and social empowerment. Replying to questions of the show hosts, the businesswoman said during the corona epidemic, the social media has proved to be very helpful for online shopping.

Ghazal Shamail said we should take full advantage of the social media means as I have been running my businesses on various social media platforms for the past 13 years and since I opened my store on the app, my income has increased significantly.

She said she was happy now having access to the market from home. She said the people, who were interested in shopping online, could visit the websites or the Chikoo app and women who wanted to grow their businesses from home could also visit the app.