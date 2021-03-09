Policemen allegedly shoot dead student

PESHAWAR: Two policemen allegedly shot dead a young student of the University of Peshawar on the Dilzak Road in the limits of the Faqirabad Police Station in the wee hours of Monday.

Police said both the constables were arrested and the station house officer suspended after students blocked the main University Road to protest the murder. One Ziaullah of Bannu told police that he along with Mubashir Ahmad of Bannu and another friend Haris left the Khyber Super Market in Saddar area on Sunday to have a cup of tea in the city at around 12 midnight.

He added they stopped the car near the City Railway Station and as Mubashir Ahmad came out of the vehicle, but someone opened fire on him. Ziaullah said they also came out and found that Mubashir Ahmad had sustained a bullet injury.

He said they saw two men in police uniform who told them to take the wounded to a hospital in the car. However, Mubashir died at the hospital. The students of the University of Peshawar and other institutions staged a protest against the killing of Mubashir Ahmad. They blocked the main Jamrud Road and demanded registration of a case against the culprits and their early arrest. The protestors dispersed after a case was lodged against the two policemen.

A large number of people condemned the killing of the young student at the hand of the cops and demanded exemplary punishment to those involved. They were angry as to how an innocent citizen could be killed in cold blood.

The officials of the city police said the two cops were later identified as Roohullah and Rustam who have been arrested while the case was being investigated. The officials said the relevant station house officer had also been suspended while a special investigation team under a senior officer formed to probe the case.