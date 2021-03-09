Incarceration of Dr Aafia Siddiqui protested

PESHAWAR: Dr Aafia Siddiqui Movement Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter on Monday staged a demonstration to protest the incarceration of the neuroscientist and urged the authorities to take practical steps to secure her release from the US.

Led by the organisation’s president Wasim Abbas, the protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and they were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans. The speakers recalled that Dr Aafia was arrested and sentenced in the United States but the so-called champions of women and human rights had adopted silence over the injustices with the neuroscientist.They believed that the government of Pakistan was not taking serious steps for securing the release of Dr Aafia Siddiqui.