Two soldiers lose lives in accident

LANDIKOTAL: Two security forces lost lives when a vehicle plunged into a deep ravine in Landikotal, sources said on Monday.The sources said a Frontier Corps vehicle was carrying soldiers when it turned turtle near Inzri checkpost in Landikotal and fall into a deep ditch. Two soldiers identified as Banaras Khan and Lance Naik Ameer Jan lost lives on the spot. The bodies were later shifted to Combined Military Hospital for medical formalities.