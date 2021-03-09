Cop shoots suspect ‘who attempted to escape from custody’

A suspected criminal was critically wounded on Monday after he was shot in his head by a cop during his alleged bid to escape from the police custody in Baldia Town.

According to police, the suspect, identified as Adnan, son of Rafiq, was arrested over drug peddling and he attempted to escape while being transported to the lock-up of the Saeedabad police station.

SHO Shakir Hussain said a police constable, Shakeel, responded to Adnan’s attempt to flee and opened fire on him, as a result of which, the suspect sustained a bullet injury in his head. He was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Karachi, where doctors termed his condition critical.

The SHO said the police constable had also been taken into custody for interrogation over the incident. The detained constable said that he first fired in the air to stop the suspect but as the latter did not desist, he shot him.

Cop 'commits suicide'

A police inspector was found dead at police quarters in Saddar on Monday. According to the Saddar SHO Arshad Afridi, the cop, Amjad Mehmood, son of Iqbal, was posted at the Special Security Unit. The family of the deceased told the police that Mehmood had been in depression for the past many days, and he shot and killed himself.

The body was taken to the Civil Hospital. The cop was a father of five children. He had joined the police force in 1989 and also served as the SHO at different police stations. Sindh Inspector General of Police Mushtaq Maher took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report from the District South SSP over the incident.