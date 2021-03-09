Sports banned in seven districts’ schools

LAHORE:School Education Department (SED) Punjab on Monday issued a notification banning co-curricular activities (i.e., sports etc) in public and private schools of seven districts, including Lahore.

According to the notification, no co-curricular activities shall be conducted in seven districts, including Lahore, Gujrat, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Multan and Rahim Yar Khan as COVID-19 positivity ratio is more than 20 cases in these districts.

In his social media message, Punjab Schools Minister Dr Murad Raas observed that restrictions had been imposed on co-curricular activities in these seven districts due to COVID-19. “No gala, sports activities or public gatherings” he wrote while sharing the notification. As per the notification, these restrictions are subject to resumption of normalcy of educational activities.

It is pertinent to mention here that on February 26, the SED Punjab had issued a notification, according to which, schools in these seven districts have been following alternate days of schools while rest of the 29 districts have been following regular week schools since March 01, 2021.