Filling station blown up in Waziristan

MIRANSHAH: An under-construction petrol pump was blown with explosives in Mir Ali subdivision of North Waziristan district on Sunday. District Police Officer Shafiullah Khan said that there were no fatalities but the blast caused damage to the building. He said the police were investigating the blast. Meanwhile, local tribal elders have demanded the government to resolve disputes among tribes in the region. They said the authorities must also ensure a ban on the display of weapons in the area.