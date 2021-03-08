SHO gunned down in broad daylight

RAWALPINDI: A young police officer, Station House Officer (SHO), Racecourse, Inspector Imran Abbas, was gunned down by two motorcycle riding persons at Kutchery Chowk, Sunday evening.

It is worth mentioning that Mian Mohammad Abbas, father of Inspector Imran Abbas, also embraced martyrdom during a terrorist attack on Gen Pervez Musharraf (retd) in front of Saddar Bairuni Police Station on December, 25, 2003.

Inspector Imran Abbas left his house on his car along with his wife and two children, when two bike-riding gunmen drove close to driving seat of the car and shot one bullet aiming his head and sped away towards Marirh Chowk, the police, quoting eyewitnesses, said, adding that Inspector Imran Abbas was killed on the spot. However, he was shifted to a hospital, where the doctors confirmed his death.

“It was targeted killing as the gunmen didn’t harm his wife and kids,” the police officials engaged in the investigation of the case said when contacted. On Sunday, March 7 at about 5 pm, Inspector/SHO Racecourse Mian Imran Abbas got martyred by unknown individuals riding a bike near Rawalpindi Gymkhana close to a petrol pump falling in the jurisdiction of Civil Lines Police Station.

According to the information collected from relevant corners, Inspector Mian Imran Abbas was going with his family on his personal car when, two masked persons suddenly on a motorcycle came near the car from right side (driver side) and the pillion rider pointed a pistol at Inspector Mian Abbas head fired a bullet. At that time, Imran was driving the car.

Consequently, Inspector/SHO Mian Imran Abbas sustained bullet on his neck from his right side which pierced from the left side of his neck. He was shifted to Fauji Foundation Hospital, where he succumbed to his injury within a few minutes. “His family was safe and as per sources only one bullet was fired and was pointed at his head but hit his neck,” preliminary report said that was compiled by a secret agency, submitted to Punjab chief minister and Inspector General Police Punjab.

At about 6.30 pm, Rawalpindi CPO Ahsan Younas, SSP Investigations Rawalpindi Mohammad Faisal, SP (Potohar) Syed Ali, SP Kamran Hameed, ASP Civil Lines, SHOs Airport Police Station, Morgah Police Station, Cantt Police Station were present at the Fauji Foundation Hospital Rawalpindi. While the Civil Lines police and intelligence agencies reached the crime scene, cordoned off the area and collected evidence for further investigation.

Punjab Law Minister Mohammad Basharat Raja, meanwhile, paid homage to the martyr and said that Inspector Imran Abbas was a very dutiful officer and always his services would always be remembered.

He especially made a call to the aggrieved family of Shaheed Imran Abbas, expressed his condolence and sympathy and assured that the elements involved in the incident would be brought to the court of law and the affected family would be provided justice as much as possible.