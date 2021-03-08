Govt has failed to deliver on pledges, says QWP leader

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao said on Sunday the government could not even start delivering on its pledges as it was about to complete its 1000 days in power.

He was addressing a gathering in Gandheri union council of Tangi tehsil where PPP workers announced joining the QWP along with families and supporters. Sikandar Sherpao said the PTI government heavily borrowed from the international financial institutions, but it could not revive the economy.

The PTI government had set new records by adding to the country’s debt burden, he added. The QWP leader said the government could not deliver on its pledges and added to the woes of the common people. The country lurched from one crisis to another during this government,” he said, adding, the economic policies had been outsourced to the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

“Inflation is at its highest. The prices of flour, ghee, sugar and other daily use items have registered a sharp increase. The electricity and gas tariff as well as the prices of the POL products have been increased repeatedly. Even the prices of medicines have gone out of reach of the common man,” he went on to add.

Sikandar Sherpao said that backbreaking inflation had eroded the purchasing power of the people. Those claiming to establish a state on the Madina State model took frequent U-turns, as the slogan of change was a deception, he added. He said that the PTI had been in power in KP for the last seven and half years but it could not translate its so-called agenda of change into reality.