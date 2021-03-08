PML-N activists protest attack on leaders in Islamabad

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) staged a protest here on Sunday against the attack and misbehaviour with party leaders in Islamabad by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers a day earlier.

Led by the party Peshawar chapter president Rashid Mehmood Daudzai, the protesters gathered near the Peshawar Press Club and blocked Sher Shah Suri road.

They chanted slogans against the government and PTI. Speaking on the occasion, the leaders said that the attack on PML-N leaders and use of abusive language was not tolerable and should be condemned.

Criticising the PTI, they said the ruling party had introduced a culture of intolerance and abusive language and destroyed the very fabrics of the society.

“Misbehavour with political opponents especially women was the habit of PTI leaders and workers who know no norms and traditions,” said Daudzai. They demanded the Prime Minister Imran Khan to take action against the people involved in the attack on PML-N leaders, otherwise, the PML-N workers would be forced to take stern action and the government would be responsible for the consequences.

After blocking the road for some time and chanting slogans against the government, the protester dispersed peacefully. Also, PML-N provincial head Amir Muqam in a statement condemned the attack on party leaders in Islamabad. “Imran Khan is responsible for introducing the culture of intolerance in politics,” he said, adding, such acts would create a sense of insecurity and lawlessness in the country.