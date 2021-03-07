FDE college lecturers promoted

Islamabad: The Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) has notified the promotion of four lecturers of Islamabad's government colleges regulated by it to BPS-18 as assistant professors.

Among them are Atiya Sohail (BPS-17) of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2, Shahnaz Parveen Soomro of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) G-10/4, and Faseehullah Jan and Muhammad Akram of the Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, say two notifications issued by FDE director (colleges) Amber Sultana. The FDE oversees Islamabad’s government schools and colleges totalling more than 400.