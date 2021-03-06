PML-Q reposes trust in Imran

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday hosted a dinner on appreciable completion of Senate elections in Punjab in honour of the senators elected unopposed.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPAs attended the dinner. Deputy Speaker Dost Mohammad Mazari, Senator Kamil Ali Agha, Provincial Ministers Basharat Raja, Hafiz Ammar Yasir, Ch Zaheeruddin, Asif Nakai, Mohammad Akhtar, Yawar Abbas Bukhari, Ch Ikhlaq, Saeed Akbar Niwani, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ajmal Cheema, Sibtain Khan, Hafiz Mumtaz, Mohsin Leghari, Mian Mahmood Al-Rasheed, Taimur Khan, Jahanzeb Khichi, Hashim Dogar, Shafi Muhammad, Abbas Ali Shah, Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak and a large number of MPAs were present.

Speaking on the occasion, Elahi said that in the history of Punjab, senators have been elected unopposed for the first time. He said: “We are ally of Imran Khan, our MNAs had voted for the government candidate in the National Assembly, the Prime Minister is seeking vote of confidence from the National Assembly, our party will fully support him.”

He said the election process ought to be transparent for promotion of democracy, if institutions are strong in the country, only then democracy will become strong. “We believe Prime Minister Imran Khan will get the vote of confidence,” he said.