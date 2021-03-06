‘Punjab’s schools not being closed’

ISLAMABAD: The government of Punjab on Friday announced that a notification doing the rounds on social media, stating that schools in some districts of the province will close, is fake.

Taking to Twitter, the school education department of the Punjab government issued a clarification in this regard.

"Following notification being circulated, related to closure of schools in some districts, is FAKE," it tweeted.

The notification that had been going viral over the internet had said that the provincial government had decided to close schools — both public and private — in the province from March 6-13 "in the wake of the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases". The notification said schools in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi and Faisalabad would be closed for a week.