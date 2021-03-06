PMC seeks details of admission seekers

Islamabad: The Pakistan Medical Commission has sought details of the candidates for admission to the nationwide private medical and dental colleges.

According to the PMC, the initiative is meant to ensure the highest standards of transparency and avoid any kind of discrepancies in the private medical and dental colleges' admission process.

"All private colleges have been directed to send PMC the detailed data of all candidates, who had appeared in their admission interviews," it said.

The development comes amid widespread complaints against some private medical and dental colleges about demands of donation and advance fees for three to five years and other irregularities.